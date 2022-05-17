ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contreras hits 1st-inning slam, Cubs beat Pirates 9-0

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis hits an RBI single off Washington Nationals relief pitcher Steve Cishek Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis hits an RBI single off Washington Nationals relief pitcher Steve Cishek during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

CHICAGO — Willson Contreras led off with a double and became a rare leadoff hitter with a first-inning grand slam as the Chicago Cubs burst to an eight-run lead and beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-0.

Contreras became the 10th leadoff hitter since 1901 with a first-inning slam, the first since Houston’s George Springer off Kansas City’s Edinson Vólquez on June 24, 2016.

The slam was the 100th homer of Contreras’ career.

Wade Miley retired his first 14 batters before Michael Chavis lined a single to left and ended a 13-inning hitless streak for Pittsburgh batters.

