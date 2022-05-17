ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cook’s WWE Raw Review 5.16.22

By Steve Cook
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey kids! I’m told that Tony Acero will be off the next two Mondays to attend Nymphomaniacs Anonymous meetings. You’re stuck with me, Steve Cook, for tonight. Not sure who will be here next week, other than it won’t be me since I’ll be working! Let’s try and get through the...

411mania.com

Comments / 2

Related
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Punches At Cody Rhodes After WWE Raw

Following Monday’s WWE RAW broadcast, a fan caught former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch taking a swing at Cody Rhodes while selling Asuka’s green mist. It all went down during a dark match involving Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The video posted by @Baby_Face_Grace shows Lynch heading backstage up the entrance passing Rhodes during his entrance. When she is near to him Lynch starts swinging punches and kicks as if she can’t see due to the mist in her eyes. Check out the fan capture footage below:
WWE
ComicBook

Sasha Banks Hinted At How WWE Treats Her Prior to Walking Out of WWE Raw

Sasha Banks' appearances on Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls interview series dropped this week in which she talked about how she is treated by the WWE as one of its biggest stars. The full interview was released to YouTube on Tuesday and fans have since combed through the comments following Banks' decision (along with her tag team partner Naomi) to walk out of this week's Monday Night Raw over creative frustrations with how the Women's Tag Team Championships were being used.
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair’s Son-in-law Addresses Concern About Him Coming Out of Retirement

Conrad Thompson discussed his father-in-law Ric Flair’s retirement on the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, and how fans are concerned:. “Once upon a time, the greatest wrestling weekend of my life was ECW One Night Stand because ECW went away with a whimper. I mean, there was no final show. We didn’t really get to say goodbye. At least with the last Nitro, we knew it was the last Nitro. But for Jim Crockett promotions, it just went away. In a perfect world, there would have been a One Night Stand version of that 30 years ago, but it didn’t happen.”
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Sonya Deville
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Steve Cook
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Carmella
Person
Miz
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Jimmy Uso
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestlers React To Sasha Banks And Naomi Walking Out Of WWE RAW

Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE RAW last night has left Wrestling Twitter abuzz. Although current WWE Superstars have stayed quiet on the controversy, wrestlers from other promotions have chimed-in with their thoughts. The reactions have come from the likes of IMPACT Wrestling star Mia Yim, Matthew Rehwoldt...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fightful

Carmella Defends Corey Graves' Commentary Regarding Sasha Banks And Naomi On 5/16 WWE Raw

Monday's WWE Raw was headlined by Asuka and Becky Lynch battling it out to determine the top contender for the Raw Women's Championship. The bout was originally announced as a six-pack challenge featuring Asuka, Lynch, Doudrop, Nikki ASH, Sasha Banks, and Naomi. During the show, it was announced that Banks and Naomi had left, leaving Becky Lynch to ask Adam Pearce to change things.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Cooking#Combat#Lashley Omos#Omos Lrb
DBLTAP

AEW Fight Forever: Nyla Rose Officially Revealed

AEW's debut videogame, AEW Fight Forever, has finally delivered updates on the game's development for fans. In a May 4 livestream, two wrestlers in AEW's Womens Division were revealed to be in the game, one of them being "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose.
VIDEO GAMES
The Spun

2 WWE Stars Walked Out Last Night: Fans React

Sasha Banks and Naomi were originally scheduled to be part of Raw's main event on Monday night. However, that match never took place. The WWE announced in a statement that Banks and Naomi, the current women's tag team champions, left mid-show. They left their title belts behind before exiting the building.
WWE
411mania.com

Ricky Steamboat Says He Declined Match Against Ric Flair

Ricky Steamboat won’t face Ric Flair in the latter’s in-ring return, noting he declined the match. During a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, Steamboat confirmed he was approached about the match, which was https://411mania.com/wrestling/more-ric-flair-planned-return-ring-potential-opponents/ target=new>reportedly pitched to be Flair & FTR against Steamboat & the Rock N’ Roll Express, but decided to turn it down. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
WWE
Fightful

Ahmed Johnson Says He Would Like To Wrestle Bobby Lashley Or Brock Lesnar

Ahmed Johnson talks about dream opponents from today's WWE roster and his own era. Ahmed Johnson was briefly a top WWE Superstar during the New Generation era. Johnson headlined a number of WWE cards alongside names such as Shawn Michaels. From 1995 until 1998, Johnson was a major part of WrestleMania events and even had the distinction of being the first black WWE Intercontinental Champion.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
411mania.com

Monday’s WWE Raw Draws Highest Viewership & Key Demo In A Month

WWE Raw viewership for Monday’s episode May 16 averaged 1.736 million viewers, which is up from last week’s total of 1.652 million viewers. This is being reported as the highest viewership for the show since the April 11 episode which pulled in 1.803 million viewers. The show delivered a 0.45 (587,000) rating in the all-important 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.44 rating from the week before. The news was first reported by Brandon Thurston:
WWE
E! News

WWE Addresses Naomi and Sasha Banks' Shocking Absence From Match

The WWE is speaking out after Naomi and Sasha Banks were noticeably absent from Monday Night Raw. In a statement released May 17, the organization confirmed, "During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out."
WWE
aiptcomics

Bryan Danielson suffers leg injury at AEW Rampage tapings

AEW star Bryan Danielson appeared to have injured his leg at the Rampage taping that took place after AEW Dynamite last night, according to fans in the arena, in an unusual way: his leg got stuck between the ring and the entrance ramp, requiring several producers and agents to try to help free him over the course of “a long time”.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Cody Rhodes gets real on relationship with WWE star Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes made a shocking return to WWE and the pro wrestling world had quite the reaction. One person who actually had no reaction was current pro wrestling star Roman Reigns. Cody Rhodes recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and was asked about his relationship with Roman Reigns once he returned...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair, Arn Anderson And Others Set For Four Horsemen Reunion

The Four Horsemen will ride together again for one last time. On Wednesday morning, Ric Flair announced that the famous stable will appear together on stage at Starrcast V this summer in Nashville, and indicated it would include every wrestler to ever be part of the Four Horsemen stable. “The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Fightful

Four Horsemen Reunion Announced For Starrcast V

Starrcast announced that Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Lex Luger, JJ Dillon, and Barry Windham will reunite for one last ride. The panel is being billed as the first and last time the Horsemen will be on stage together. One of the most popular groups in wrestling history, the group was formed in 1985 with the original members consisting of Flair, Arn, Tully, Dillon, and Ole Anderson. Windham was part of the group beginning in 1988 through 1991 while Luger was part of the group in 1987.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

CM Punk Responds To Matt Cardona’s Joke On Sasha Banks and Naomi

As PWMania.com previously reported, Banks was apparently upset with WWE’s creative plans at Monday’s RAW, so she met with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon to vent her frustration and walked out of RAW with Naomi. Several wrestlers outside of WWE reacted to the story, notably Matt Cardona,...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy