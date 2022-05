WILLOWICK, Ohio — When Dr. Jessica Madden saw the empty shelves last week, she knew she had to be doing more. "Just a little over a week ago, just out of curiosity, I went down the formula aisle," she recalls. "That was a moment where I was just like, 'Um, this is a huge problem,' and, 'Oh my gosh,' and I just started talking locally to find out over the next day what was going on, and that was how this all started."

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO