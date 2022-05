PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a dirt bike rider accused of killing a skateboarding teen in North Philadelphia. On Wednesday, police released new video of the suspect that they say struck 17-year-old Jesus Gomez Rosario. Police say at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday in North Philadelphia, a man riding a dirt bike was traveling eastbound on Allegheny Avenue at a high rate of speed, doing wheelies and struck the teenager while he was riding a skateboard. Gomez Rosario was initially taken into the hospital in extremely critical condition, but he was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital on Tuesday...

