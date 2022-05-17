ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Matches Official For WWE Hell in a Cell

By Jeremy Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know the first matches for WWE Hell in a Cell following tonight’s episode of...

Becky Lynch Punches At Cody Rhodes After WWE Raw

Following Monday’s WWE RAW broadcast, a fan caught former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch taking a swing at Cody Rhodes while selling Asuka’s green mist. It all went down during a dark match involving Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The video posted by @Baby_Face_Grace shows Lynch heading backstage up the entrance passing Rhodes during his entrance. When she is near to him Lynch starts swinging punches and kicks as if she can’t see due to the mist in her eyes. Check out the fan capture footage below:
Ric Flair Announces Original Four Horsemen Reunion for Starrcast V

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced that the original Four Horsemen will reunite for Starrcast V in July. The Last Ride For The Horsemen is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at the Nashville Fairgrounds. You can view Flair’s announcement below. Tickets for Starrcast V go on sale...
Ricky Steamboat Says He Declined Match Against Ric Flair

Ricky Steamboat won’t face Ric Flair in the latter’s in-ring return, noting he declined the match. During a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, Steamboat confirmed he was approached about the match, which was https://411mania.com/wrestling/more-ric-flair-planned-return-ring-potential-opponents/ target=new>reportedly pitched to be Flair & FTR against Steamboat & the Rock N’ Roll Express, but decided to turn it down. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
Sasha Banks and Naomi Walkout During Monday’s Raw Reportedly Not A ‘Work’

Fightful Select has released some additional details regarding the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation which took place at Monday’s WWE RAW and saw them walk out of the broadcast early due to frustrations with their creative. The report notes that despite many sources reporting Naomi was scheduled to win...
More Behind the Scenes Rumors on What Took Place at Last Night’s WWE Raw with Sasha Banks & Naomi

– PWInsider has an update with additional details on the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation that saw them walk out of WWE Raw while the show was going on last night. As noted, Naomi was originally expected to win the previously announced Six-Pack Challenge and go on to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell. According to the new report, the show would’ve ended with both Naomi and Banks celebrating that Naomi would face Belair for the title at the event.
Brutus Beefcake Praises Tiny Lister for His Work as Zeus in WWE

– During a recent interview with Nick Hausman for The Wrestling Inc. Daily, WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake recalled headlining WWE SummerSlam 1989, where he teamed with Hulk Hogan against the late Macho Man Randy Savage and Zeus. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Brutus Beefcake on headlining SummerSlam...
Swerve Strickland Calls Out Writer For Calling His Support of Sasha Banks & Naomi ‘Racial’

Swerve Strickland has called out a wrestling reporter for referring to his social media support of Sasha Banks & Naomi as “racial.” As you certainly know, Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday’s episode of Raw due to reported issues with frustrations regarding their creative direction, which was followed by WWE addressing it in a public statement. Several wrestling people in Twitter have shared their reactions, and Strickland posted three raised fist emojis while tagging Banks and Naomi.
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat To Address Ring Return Rumors Tonight

HighspotsAuctions.com are hosting a live virtual signing with WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat tonight. PWInsider is reporting that during the signing, Steamboat will be addressing rumors that he will be returning to the ring to be apart of Ric Flair “final match” at Starrcast taking place July 29-31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds, which is the former home of TNA Wrestling. Check out the announcement below:
The Usos Share Their Advice to Younger Brother Solo Sikoa for His WWE Career

– During the most recent episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos discussed the advice they shared with their young brother, Solo Sikoa, who is currently part of the WWE NXT roster. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jimmy Uso on their...
Trademark Filed For Another Potential New ROH Logo

– Fightful reports that on May 12, the ROH Acquisition Co. out of Jacksonville, Florida filed a trademark application for another potential new logo for Ring of Honor that includes the words “Ring of Honor” and the “ROH” letters. The listing with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) had the following description:
Updated WWE NXT In Your House Card

WWE has an updated card for NXT In Your House following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live on June 4th on Peacock and WWE NetworkL. * WWE NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy. The title...
Hall’s NXT Review – 5.17.22

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re officially on the road to In Your House and that means more of Joe Gacy vs. Bron Breakker because of course it does. Other than that we have more of the women’s Breakout Tournament, which at least started out somewhat ok. Tonight we have more first round matches so let’s get to it.
Shoot Taylor Added To BattleSlam: Fight For ATL Event

BattleSlam has announced a new wrestler appearing at their upcoming Fight For ATL event. Shoot Taylor was announced on the promotion’s Twitter with another talent being teased to be revealed later tonight. The event takes place at the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, GA on June 1, 2022. Check out the announcement below:
WWE Files For New Ring Name Trademark

Fightful reports that on May 13, WWE filed to trademark the ring name ‘Ava Raine’ for entertainment services. The name has yet to be assigned to a wrestler on the roster. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced an updated card for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following updated lineup for next Wednesday’s show, which takes place in Las Vegas and is the final Dynamite before AEW Double or Nothing:. * Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Kyle O’Reilly...
AEW, John Cena Feature at Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts

Warner Bros. Discovery held their upfront presentation to advertisers on Wednesday and both John Cena and AEW featured in the event. As you can see below, Cena appeared to promote Peacemaker season two and TBS’ Wipeout, while AEW was featured during the presentation that showed off as a “premiere option” available to advertisers.
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 3 Results and Updated Standings

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night three of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this morning at Sendai Sunplaza Hall in Miyagi, Japan. Here are results, via New Japan’s website:. * Tiger Mask & Yuto Nakashima def. Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita. * Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan &...
