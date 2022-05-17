ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston's Grant Williams responds to 'Grant Curry' nickname after huge Game 7 performance vs. Milwaukee Bucks

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

After tying the record set by Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry with 7 made 3-pointers in a Game 7 on his way to a career-high 27 points, Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams was dubbed ‘Grant Curry‘ by his teammates in a nod to the iconic Western Conference sharpshooter.

Still basking in the glow of helping his club beat the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks 109-81 on Sunday afternoon to advance to the 2022 Eastern Conference finals, Williams spoke with the press about his career night and the subsequent nickname bestowed on him for his lights-out shooting from beyond the arc.

“I just laughed, because I said ‘We’re both from Charlotte, so it must be a thing,'” joked Williams.

“It’s just cool to be able to say, ‘I remember they told me they think I tied the record,’ or something like that in Game 7,'” clarified the Tennessee product.

“I don’t know what it was, but it felt like that’s pretty cool to be happy about, but I guess I have to forget about it tomorrow because we have to get ready for the Heat.”

Boston will get a reprisal of their 2019 Eastern Conference finals matchup with the Miami Heat in the so-called Orlando bubble, one which ended bitterly with the Celtics ceding a series many believe they might have won with more focus.

Freshly armed with a bucketful of said focus after beating not only the defending champs but the preseason title favorites in the Brooklyn Nets as well, Boston is now a favorite to beat the Heat despite not having homecourt.

And Having Grant Curry on your side certainly doesn’t hurt.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

