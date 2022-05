As we were dining on burgers and a vanilla milkshake at a picnic table outside Jackrabbit Dairy Bar in Lonoke, and checking another establishment off of AY’s Burger Bucket List, my husband evoked that other famous “Jack Rabbit” burgers and shakes restaurant, the one in John Travolta and Uma Thurman visit (and compete in the Jack Rabbit Slims’ Dance Contest) in Pulp Fiction. While there were no Hollywood stars, dance floors or infamous $5 milkshakes (though you can get an immense extra-large shake for $7), the Lonoke drive-up dairy bar drew many Tuesday-night customers as the after-work crowd got their orders in before the restaurant closed up shop at 7 p.m.

LONOKE, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO