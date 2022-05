NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — According to Metro Nashville Police, detectives assigned to all eight precincts continue to work to identify three male suspects responsible for more than 80 business burglaries, primarily restaurants, in which they quickly make entry by smashing through windows and doors before going directly to offices and registers and fleeing with cash and small safes.

