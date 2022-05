BEIJING, May 17 (Reuters) - China’s fiscal revenue rose 5% in the January-April period from a year earlier, after excluding VAT credit rebates, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Fiscal expenditure, on the other hand, increased 5.9% for January-April, Xu Hongcai, vice finance minister, told a press conference. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)