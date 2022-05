TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – An 80-year-old Tijeras man is likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars for repeatedly raping a 12-year-old boy. The allegations against David Sarver surfaced last year, but it turned out the sexual abuse had been going on for a couple of years. It started after Sarver befriended they boy, who […]

TIJERAS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO