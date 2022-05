WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/19/22) TODAY: Happy Thursday! There really isn’t too much to say about today’s forecast other than it will be hot and humid. Expect highs around the middle 90s for this afternoon. Skies may start off a bit cloudy for the morning but more sunshine will return later in the day. Winds will stay breezy at times out of the south and southwest at 10-15 mph.

