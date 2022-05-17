ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cellphone video shows Coppell Middle School North student getting assaulted in cafeteria

 3 days ago
COPPELL, Texas — A student at Coppell ISD was held in a chokehold and was being bullied while other students were watching. The video went viral, and the parents are demanding justice. The parents told WFAA the school isn’t doing enough to protect their son. “No, I’m...

Shan Blanton
2d ago

this is not horseplay this is bully and the sad part nothing is going to happen no child she put in their hands on another child he choked this child because he wanted him to move

Antionetta Tucker Williams
2d ago

the child that was being bullied received a harsher punishment than his aggressor, he received 3 days in-school suspension the other one 1day . Why was this, this aggressor should have been suspended for the rest of the year.

TimeToReciprocate
2d ago

funny how grown ups feel empowered to invade people's space but teach kids to be weak, whine, complain, journal their bullying, SUE, or whatever. one thing I know about bullies is that they don't like the taste or sight of their own blood

CBS DFW

Frisco ISD employee arrested on obscenity-related charges

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Frisco ISD employee was arrested on May 19 after he allegedly distributed "inappropriate images" on an elementary school campus.Police said that Ruben Bustillos, who a Frisco ISD spokesperson identified as a P.E. aide at Newman Elementary, was arrested for sale, distribution, or display of harmful material to a minor, a class A misdemeanor. The images, which Frisco ISD said were "pictures/photographs from a publication," were reported as found in the boy's restroom near the school's gym. Neither police nor the district elaborated on the nature of those images.The spokesperson said that a "handful" of fifth-graders saw the images, and that their parents were immediately contacted by campus administrators.Police were contacted and after further investigation, Bustillos was accused of allegedly distributing the images. A Frisco ISD spokesperson said the he is no longer an employee of the district.  The school was searched in case images had been placed elsewhere in the building, but none were found.Frisco police are continuing to investigate the incident.
3 Arlington elementary schools placed on lockdown during nearby search for suspect

ARLINGTON, Texas — Three Arlington ISD elementary schools were placed on lockdown at around 3 p.m. Wednesday as police engaged in a search for a suspect nearby. According to Arlington Police, the call to put Wimbish Elementary, Speer Elementary and Pope Elementary in lockdown was made "out of an abundance of caution" as officers and a Department of Public Safety helicopter searched for a suspect near West Randol Mill Road's intersections with Oakwood Lane and North Fielder Road.
Wills Point ISD student killed, 3 others injured in car crash

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - A Tuesday night car crash killed one Wills Point High School student and injured another. Wills Point Police said the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 80 and FM 2965. Officers arrived to find a crash involving a passenger car and a 18-wheeler. Four juveniles were inside the passenger car, and one man was in the 18-wheeler. Officers immediately began assisting the people on scene.
Frisco Memorial High School closed today due to vandalism

Dear Memorial Parents, Students and Staff, Last night, Memorial High School experienced significant vandalism by students. The Frisco Police Department and Fire Department were called to assist with the situation. Unfortunately due to the extent of the damage, Memorial High School is unable to hold classes today and tomorrow, Thursday & Friday, May 19 and 20 due to air quality issues. It's always a difficult decision to close a campus, but the safety and security of students and staff is Frisco ID's foremost concern. Again, Memorial High School will be closed May 19th and 20th due to air quality issues. Thank you for your understanding,
Plano woman arrested for alleged aggravated robbery against family members

A Plano woman was arrested last week on suspicion of aggravated robbery against her family. According to an incident report filed by the Plano Police Department, police arrested 32-year-old Lea Ann Oliver of Plano three days after she allegedly broke into her family's house on May 9. The report indicates...
Some North Texas school districts are moving to 4-day school weeks

TEXAS, USA — Over the last couple of years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, North Texas schools have faced staff shortages, virtual learning and attendance challenges, and canceled extracurricular activities. Now, some North Texas schools have decided to move from the traditional five-day school weeks to four-day weeks for the...
Dallas ISD middle school students turn tragedy into triumph

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The students at Robert T. Hill Middle School in Dallas are persevering in the midst of adversity they never saw coming.  Recently taking part in the Vex Robotics World Championships at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, the students paid honor to their late coach and teacher. Eliana Tseng was a STEM coordinator at the school for the last 13 years. Unfortunately, she passed away from a brain aneurysm just after Christmas break. She was seen as the type of teacher who went out of her way to help her students with their education goals, and also, at times, with personal issues they were dealing with. While her students are and will always be heartbroken, they were not going to skip the competition. Instead, they honored Mrs. Tseng by showing their skills on a world stage. They say they know that's what she would have wanted them to do. The Dallas ISD students hope this is just the first of many opportunities to carry on her legacy. 
He was convicted of killing his parents in North Texas. His family's opinions are still divided

ROYSE CITY, Texas — Did Brandon Woodruff murder his parents to cover up a secret double life?. That's what ABC's "20/20" looks into this Friday night, May 20, at 8 p.m. The new “20/20” report will feature Woodruff’s first TV interview since his 2009 conviction with ABC News anchor John Quiñones, in which he claims his innocence and discusses how he feels anti-gay bias influenced the investigation.
