Two Magnolia High School basketball players – Janayi Baker and Adrian Walker -- will move forward to play at two-year colleges in Arkansas. Janayi Baker recently signed her national letter of intent to play basketball for National Park College in Hot Springs. During her senior season for the Lady Panthers, she led the team in assists with five per game, while averaging six points per game. Baker was also a 4A Region 8 all-conference selection this season. Baker will play for the NPC Nighthawks this upcoming fall semester.

