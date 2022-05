Burna Boy has announced that he will head out on tour this summer. As reported by Pitchfork, the “Love, Damini” tour begins in Las Vegas, Nevada at Afro Nation Presents Chop Vegas on May 15, 2022. From there, the Grammy-winning artist will perform in Houston, Atlanta, Detroit and Minneapolis among many other cities. Also, Burna Boy is set to take the stage at Hot 97’s Summer Jam in June, Sumol Summer Festival in July and Way Out West Festival in August just to name a few.

