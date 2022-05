John Krasinski summed up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with just one word today. A lot of people were waiting for The Office star to weigh in on the MCU's latest adventure for obvious reasons. When asking what to go see this weekend, a fan suggested Doctor Strange 2. All Krasinski could say was, "Fantastic." Fans, of course, ate this small nod up. Marvel Studios has created a grey area where some elements of the movie are being discussed openly on social media feeds. But, there's still a lingering feeling of trying to keep the surprises for other fans on social media. Multiverse of Madness is celebrating its second straight week of being #1 at the box office. So, next week will definitely bring full spoilers onto the timeline. (This crop of funny memes and posts will instantly land better than the leaked images that surfaced before the movie released in a lot of territories.) Check out Krasinski's tweet for yourself down below.

MOVIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO