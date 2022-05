Timothy Arbuckle, who was initially charged with second-degree murder as an accessory in the death of Vincent Tamburello Jr. on a softball field in Chester in 2008, eventually pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault and was given a five- to 12-year sentence, all suspended but for three years, in 2020. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont man involved in softball field killing headed to prison on probation violations.

