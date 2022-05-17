ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parenting group's controversial call for a new public holiday dedicated to children after they suffered through exhausting Covid lockdowns

By Jade Hobman
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A community parenting group has called for a public holiday to honour children who suffered mentally while going through Victoria's long, hard Covid lockdowns.

Melbourne suffered through the world's longest amount of time in lockdown throughout the 2020 and 2021 pandemics - a total of 262 days - leading the Shadow Pandemic group to propose a day off each year in tribute to young people who experienced it.

The push has sparked widespread debate - although the group has since walked back its call for a statewide public holiday, and are instead now proposing a 'dedication day' on a Sunday after consulting with its members.

The group was also demanding a Minister for Children’s Recovery in Victoria 
Moran Dvir (pictured) from Shadow Pandemic Victoria said she doesn't want to get bogged down on whether the day to celebrate children in Victoria should be a public holiday, but said it's a day for families and for children to get back on track after the last two difficult years

The group had originally called for October 21 - the last day of Melbourne's sixth lockdown, in 2021 - to be a public holiday.

They have also called for vouchers to be given to families to use at zoos, theme parks and museums on the day.

Moran Dvir from the kids' advocate group told Daily Mail Australia the organisation consulted with its members and found it was best to change the plan.

'We don't want to get bogged down on whether it should be a public holiday, it can be a Sunday, that is a part of the school holidays,' the children's advocate said.

'The point is the bigger picture, where we would like a day where childhood is reaffirmed, showing kids they are important and we know they have had it tough the last couple of years.'

'We are a consultative group and we are very happy to have debate and discussion over what families think works.'

The other demands the group are putting forward include government-funded community clubs and sports activities, a positive wellbeing program and a Minister for Children’s Recovery in Victoria.

The Minister for Mental Health and Education James Merlino told Daily Mail Australia the public holiday idea had been 'frankly ridiculous'.

'It seems they’re retrospectively changing their plan now they realise it’s a bit of a silly one,' Mr Merlino said. 'It seems very convenient to just be able to 'change your demands' with no repercussions.'

Mr Merlino said the points the group made had largely been already met by the Victorian government.

'We've invested literally hundreds of millions of dollars into experiences like sporting activities, camps, days out, trips to cultural institutions, etcetera, to make sure kids can get back into being kids - I think our support for this is pretty clear and we've been investing in those things for the last eight months,' Mr Merlino said.

The group spokeswoman said they want a day where the community can show kids they are important and that it knows they have had it tough the last couple of years

