ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Gang member arrested following shooting at Hanger BBQ in Merced

By FOX26 NEWS
FOX26
FOX26
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The gunman who police say opened fire during a college party earlier this year in Merced is now behind bars. According to Merced Police, 21-year-old gang member Adrian Garcia was at the...

kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
City
Merced, CA
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
turlockcitynews.com

Man Arrested After Punching Officer in the Face and Causing Injury

At about 10:57 am Thursday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported assault and battery in progress at Bonander Truck & Trailer, 4520 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, after a caller reported that a male was trying to strangle a female. As officers began arriving on scene,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Garcia
Madera Tribune

MPD identifies homicide victim

A driver hit a tree stump on the side of the road, which caused her vehicle to flip onto the driver’s side on Saturday. The driver was found to be twice over the legal limit and was arrested with a DUI. The Madera Police Department responded to an assault...
yourcentralvalley.com

POLICE: 2 arrested after causing fire with fireworks

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juveniles were arrested after starting a grass fire with illegal fireworks, according to the Visalia Police Department. On Tuesday, around 3:24 p.m., officers and the fire department responded to a grass fire in the area of Woodland Street and Houston Avenue. When officers arrived,...
VISALIA, CA
FOX26

$2,000 reward offered for information in deadly motorcycle crash in Madera

MADERA, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced Thursday morning that Valley Crime Stoppers was offering up to $2,000 in reward money for information in a deadly motorcycle crash case. The crash happened Wednesday, May 10, 2022 around 11:30 a.m. CHP investigators said 65-year-old Robert Meza was riding...
FOX26

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Anna Marie Ryor

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Anna Marie Ryor. Anna Ryor is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Battery Upon a Peace Officer. 35-year-old Ryor is 4' 11" tall, 130 lbs., and has red hair and blue eyes. If you know where Anna...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Street Gang#Violent Crime#Hanger Bbq#Merced Police#Stockton Police
FOX26

Man out on bond arrested for burglary in Coalinga, deputies say

A man now faces burglary charges after deputies say tools and chemicals were stolen from a farming company in Coalinga. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the farming company, located between Palmer and Jayne Avenues, on April 23 regarding stolen property. Deputies say they were...
COALINGA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Carlos Miguel Killed in Car Crash on Highway 99 [Merced County, CA]

Victim Pronounced Dead after Auto Collision on Applegate Road. Officers responded to the scene around 1:00 a.m., in a construction zone on the northbound lanes of the highway. Upon arrival, authorities discovered a 2012 BMW 328i collided with a parked paving vehicle in the highway’s closed construction zone. Investigators...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

San Joaquin Sheriff: Alleged Law Enforcement Officer Impersonator Used Spouse’s Access Card To Get Into Secure Areas

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man married to a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested for allegedly posing as a law enforcement officer and using his spouse’s access card to get into secure areas at the department. The sheriff’s office says they’re aware of several videos that have been posted online by a man named Merle Neufield. While Neufield presented himself as a sheriff’s office captain in the videos, the department says he has no law enforcement experience. An investigation did find, however, that Neufield is married to a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office employee. Investigators suspect Neufield has been using that employee’s department-issued access card for the past few months. Neufield was arrested Wednesday night when he again entered the department’s private lot. He’s now facing charges of impersonating a peace officer and trespassing with the intent to commit a crime. “We at the Sheriff’s Office take the security of our facilities very seriously and are reviewing our security policies and procedures to prevent breaches like this from occurring in the future,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The sheriff’s office employee married to Neufield has been placed on administrative leave.  
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
17K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy