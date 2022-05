Thursday evening at the girls’ regional tennis tournament did not go exactly as Hopkinsville’s Grasen Givens and Ella Brown had hoped. The duo were upended in the semifinals of the doubles tournament and did not get the chance to play for the title. However, the pair is still headed to Lexington for the state tennis tournament and after they finished up Thursday they spoke with YSE about heading back to state.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO