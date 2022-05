May 20 - Trevor Story went 4-for-4 with three home runs, seven RBIs and five runs as the Boston Red Sox beat the visiting Seattle Mariners 12-6 on Thursday night. The Mariners led 4-0 through 1 1/2 innings, but Story's homers in the second and third innings helped the hosts tie the score. Boston added two runs in the sixth and three in both the seventh and eighth.

