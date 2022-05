A Christian County cheerleader is moving on to continue her career in the college ranks after signing with Union College on Thursday. Senior Virginia Hale put pen to paper in front of her family and teammates to attend and cheer at the NAIA school in Barbourville, KY. The Bulldogs compete in the Appalachian Athletic Conference and the Mid-South Conference in football.

