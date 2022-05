Eduxr is an on the rise recording artist from Orlando, Florida. Music has been very important to him throughout his life. It is his passion that he would love to create as his profession. He knows that creating key connections through networking is important in the music industry. He has been hard at work solidifying connections and growing his brand. Eduxr loves to create music that’s straight from his heart. His music has that raw authentic emotion, that makes his music so addicting. His sound is a soundtrack to his life and his soul. Music to him is like telling a story and painting a picture for his audience. His inspiration comes from artists he has worked with throughout the years such as the individuals from ANTI Collective, ZEYNI’S NGHTMRE,Trap Papi, Kyzo Kidd and more.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO