The 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Is Super Safe

If you need any more evidence the used truck market is whacky, cruise on over to Carvana. The site is selling an 11-year-old used Ford Ranger Super Cab truck for $27,990. Sure, it only has 16,092 miles. Yes, it’s an XLT, with a six-foot bed. For a Ford Ranger of this era, it checks all the boxes. But a brand new XLT, brand new, with zero miles, starts at $29,765. It sounds like a lot, but similar trucks are selling for similar money.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 5 HOURS AGO