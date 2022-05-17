ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

Mother, toddler assaulted in random attack by stranger in West Mifflin parking lot

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Police are looking for a man they say randomly attacked a mother and her toddler in a West Mifflin parking lot.

The woman was on her way to Giant Eagle with her three-year-old when police say 28-year-old Lance Daniels approached them and started yelling, accusing her of making reports that he had previously “raped” her.

That’s when court documents say Daniels kicked the toddler to the ground and punched the woman several times while threatening to kill her.

Racially charged domestic terrorism instilling fear in popular community gathering places

Comments / 8

Paula May
2d ago

I'm too crazy for a gun but I always have a tazer on me. this stuff is happening more and more. gotta have something.

5
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
