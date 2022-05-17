Mother, toddler assaulted in random attack by stranger in West Mifflin parking lot

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Police are looking for a man they say randomly attacked a mother and her toddler in a West Mifflin parking lot.

The woman was on her way to Giant Eagle with her three-year-old when police say 28-year-old Lance Daniels approached them and started yelling, accusing her of making reports that he had previously “raped” her.

That’s when court documents say Daniels kicked the toddler to the ground and punched the woman several times while threatening to kill her.

