MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County plea hearing for Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021, has been postponed to July 28. The hearing stems from a case in which Brooks is accused of trying to run over the mother of his child in Milwaukee. He's charged with reckless endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO