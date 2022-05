After beginning the crucial spring primary season with a bang, Donald Trump is heading for a big thud in Georgia. Just how much is May 24 going to sting for Trump, and why does it matter considering his stellar endorsement record overall? In one fell swoop, Republican voters in Georgia are poised both to dismiss as irrelevant the former president’s unsupported claims that the 2020 election was stolen and reject the handpicked candidate he enlisted to mete out punishment for the so-called crime of the century — or however he’s currently referring to his loss in the Peach State to now-President Joe Biden.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO