Affordable housing opportunities for north Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Louisiana Bar Foundation is one of 12 recipients of an American Bar Endowment Opportunity Grant, which is designed to address the unmet legal needs of underserved communities around the country. LBF will receive a $22,000 grant to launch Good Repair, a web-based application for Louisiana renters experiencing housing habitability problems, especially common after disasters. Tenants will use the app to learn about their repair options, create legally compliant requests for repairs to their landlords, and be guided through the process of deducting from their rent the cost of necessary repairs they made on their own. The app will also provide referrals to local legal resources.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO