Svingala trains for idol Mike Tyson’s Fight Night

By Liana Bonavita
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Trent Svingala made a name for himself as a high school wrestler at Maple Hill, but now the 21-year-old is taking another step toward his ultimate goal of becoming a professional MMA fighter… and a local legend.

Though Svingala wasn’t born at the time of Mike Tyson’s rise to fame, he always grew up a fan of the boxer. Before becoming a heavyweight champion, more than a third of Tyson’s fights were in the Capital Region, and people still talk about them locally.

Svingala wants to make an impression like that on the area, not in boxing but in mixed martial arts. The two-time New York state wrestling champion first stepped into the cage several years ago, and is 2-0 in his young amateur career.

“There’s not really a hole in my game I don’t see at this point,” said Svingala.

His first two fights were over in the first round, and he expects the same in his third.

“Yeah,” said Svingala. “Not a lot of damage there, and I’d like to keep it that way. I don’t want to be looking too ugly at the end of this.”

The DI wrestler is on the card for Mike Tyson’s Fight Night July 23 at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center. That’s where Tyson boxed, and won, his first professional fight in 1985.

“I’m definitely excited, ready to go,” said Svingala

The “Baddest man on the planet” will be in the building, and Trent caught up with him yesterday in the city.

“I asked Mike how he wanted me to finish him since he was gonna be there, I figured he’d get the honors of kind of deciding,” explained Svingala. “He told me to knock him out. I think that’s great, and the exact response I’d kind of expect from him. So, that’s the plan.”

Svingala trains mostly at Lion’s Den Martial Arts and Fitness in Rensselaer. This afternoon, he found out his opponent. Veteran Chad Laplante accepted the fight, after more than 20 guys refused. No one wanted to risk stepping into the cage against such a confident kid.

“I think this [third fight] is going to be the most exciting. It’s definitely going to be the most fun for the fans,” said Svingala.

Tickets are on sale, and can be purchased here .

Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

