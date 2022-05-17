ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Brutal murder of South Nashville mother remains unsolved

By Emily Luxen
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p5XLH_0fgRPKVS00

Sixteen years after her mother was brutally murdered in South Nashville, her killer remains on the run, and her daughter is still waiting for answers.

Freweini Gebremicael, or Winnie as she was known by friends, came to Nashville as a refugee after escaping war-torn East Africa. She started her own business in downtown, the City Coffee Shop in the Market Street Emporium on Second Avenue, and was taking care of her two children. She became a U.S. citizen in 2001.

"Going from not speaking any English to owning a business," recalled her daughter Rutta Simon. "I thought that was pretty awesome. She was always a happy person. She put a smile on a lot of people's faces. She loved her family."

On May 4, 2006, Gebremicael dropped her daughter off at Glencliff High School in the morning, but never returned home that night. The following day, her car was found on Foster Court in South Nashville. It had been abandoned and was unlocked while her purse and credit cards were left inside. Her family filed a missing person report with Metro Police. On May 7, 2006, Gebremicael's body was discovered along Whitsett Road next to Mill Creek. She had been shot in the head and set on fire.

"It almost felt like I was in a horror movie," said Simon. "I didn’t believe it at first. I still don't understand it."

Simon said she can't recall anything out of the ordinary in the days leading up to Gebremicael's death, and said she has no idea who would want to kill her mother.

Detective Matthew Filter with the Metro Nashville Police Department said it has been several years since investigators have received any tips on the case, and there are currently no suspects.

"Whoever did this had to have some personal connection to her," said Filter. "Someone went through a process to try and cover up what they did."

Detective Filter said tips from the public could help heat up the cold case.

"Anyone that had any kind of relationship with Winnie, we would request they come forward and talk to us," said Filter.

"I can’t do this by myself," added Simon. "I need the community to help because someone knows something."

Simon has held vigils on the anniversary of her mom's death and tried her best to share details of the case to spread the word. She hoped the efforts will one day pay off and bring closure.

"We can’t bring her back, but the least we can do is get some justice for her," Simon said.

If you have any information on Gebremicael's murder, please call the Metro Police Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329, or Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Her family is offering an $11,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the case.

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

Man charged with murder of woman left roadside in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police report Homicide Unit detectives swore out a warrant Wednesday charging Michael Richard McKenzie, 57, with criminal homicide for last November’s murder of Tabitha Ryals, 32, whose body was found on the side of Gibson Drive in Madison. Blunt force trauma and asphyxia caused her death.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Alleged burglars hit more than 80 businesses across Nashville with sledgehammers, crowbars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — According to Metro Nashville Police, detectives assigned to all eight precincts continue to work to identify three male suspects responsible for more than 80 business burglaries, primarily restaurants, in which they quickly make entry by smashing through windows and doors before going directly to offices and registers and fleeing with cash and small safes.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
fox17.com

Friends, family gather to remember 18-year-old Tennessee graduate killed in shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A crowd gathered in Murfreesboro on Thursday to remember a beloved teen killed in a shooting this week after a high school graduation. Eighteen-year-old Hasani “Sunny” Brewer Gant, a former graduate of Riverdale High School, lost his life Wednesday night when gunfire erupted following a graduation ceremony being held at Middle Tennessee State University.
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Missing Person#Unsolved#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#The City Coffee Shop#Glencliff High School#Foster Court#Metro Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Woman stops traffic on I-40 after screaming ‘help me’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police’s newest initiative, Partner’s in Care, was utilized Thursday after a woman wandered into the interstate. MNPD officials told News4 Hermitage officers responded to reports of a female walking on the interstate screaming, “help me.”. Police then shut down I-40 EB...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police investigate shooting on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said they are investigating a shooting on the interstate Wednesday. MNPD officials told News4 dispatch received calls at 12:45 p.m. regarding two cars shooting at each other on I-65 northbound near Trinity Lane. The two vehicles are described as a black pickup truck and a white sedan.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Nearby driver injured in shootout on I-65 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 53-year-old man has been injured on Interstate 65 Wednesday afternoon in a shooting he was not a part of. Metro Police said the drivers of two vehicles, a black pickup truck and a white sedan, were reportedly firing shots at one another on I-65 North near Trinity Lane.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man charged in East Nashville shooting, robbery

79-year-old dies in West Nashville single-vehicle …. Deadly shootout at Antioch apartment complex began …. Teen arrested in connection with Antioch shooting …. Passenger dies during Alaska Airlines flight from …
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Stolen vehicle recovered, juvenile female arrested by La Vergne Police

(La Vergne, Tenn.) La Vergne Police Department’s license plate reader system alerted officers to a stolen vehicle, resulting in the arrest of a juvenile. The Blue Sentinel License Plate Reader (LPR) system alerted officers to the vehicle entering city limits Wednesday afternoon (05/18/2022). Officers were able to quickly locate the vehicle which was parked in front of a business at the 5100 block of Murfreesboro Road. The driver, a female juvenile, and a male passenger were detained by officers.
LA VERGNE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Murder trial: Ogburn found guilty of killing woman by ‘unloading AK-47’ into car

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man who was wanted in deadly shootings in the spring of 2018 was convicted of murder and attempted murder Wednesday afternoon. A jury found Timothy Elijah Ogburn guilty of five counts: first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm during a felony, all of it in connection with the death of 36-year-old Tanesha Hardy.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy