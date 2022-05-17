ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

UNT's Marzilio opens play at Norman Regional

By From UNT sports information
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
NORMAN, Okla. — North Texas sophomore Vicente Marzilio began play in the NCAA Norman Regional on Monday, shooting a 3-over 75 to enter Tuesday’s second round in a tie for 45th with 36 holes remaining. The top individual not on one of the advancing teams will advance to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Marzilio was 1-under at the turn before four bogeys on the back nine. He birdied the third, fifth and eighth holes.

“We left a few shots out there today, but we have two more days to make a run,” UNT coach Brad Stracke said Monday. “Tomorrow, it’s supposed to be very windy, and I believe Vicente will move up the leaderboard.”

The Argentina native earned an at-large bid and entered the tournament as the second-seeded individual after earning an automatic bid last year as a freshman after claiming the Conference USA individual championship.

“Today started great and the round was off to a good start, and those were good feelings,” Marzilio said. “Those are the feelings I’m keeping from today to tomorrow. The second nine got me a little bit more, and I need to stay more patient in those moments tomorrow to have the best chance on the third day. There’s definitely a lot of work to be done, but today was close to being a great day. Tomorrow could be better.”

Marzilio will tee off at 10:01 a.m. Tuesday and will be paired with Middle Tennessee’s Nick Wolf and Kent State’s Chris Vandette.

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

