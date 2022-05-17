Hotard tosses complete game shutout in St. Charles Catholic’s Division III baseball state championship win

HAMMOND, La. — St. Charles Catholic defeated top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas, 2-0 in the Division III baseball state championship game Monday night at Southeastern Louisiana University.

Michael Hotard was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player after pitching a complete game, 1-hit shutout in the Comets win.

Hotard was also responsible for the RBI single that scored the first run of the game in the top of the 4th inning.

St. Charles Catholic’s Jackson Monica would plate the second and final run of the game on an RBI double in the top of the 7th inning.

In his first season as head football coach, Wayne Stein led the Comets to a state championship win. He followed that up this spring with a baseball state title, marking the first time in school history that St. Charles Catholic has won championships in both sports in the same year.

Here is head coach Wayne Stein and players after the win:

Gavin Foster had a solid outing in the Falcons loss, allowing just 1 earned run on 4 hits and striking out 3 in 5 innings.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.