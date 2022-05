CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the first time since 2019, the popular Live on the Levee will be back at its traditional starting time of Memorial Day weekend in Charleston. City of Charleston officials, sponsors, and fans of music gathered on Tuesday at the Schoenbaum Stage at Haddad Riverfront Park to announce the lineup for the season that will kick off May 27. The free concert series every Friday night will conclude on September 2, Labor Day weekend.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO