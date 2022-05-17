ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archer County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-16 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Andrews, Borden, Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Crane; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Howard; Loving; Lower Brewster County; Marfa Plateau; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Pecos; Presidio Valley; Reagan; Reeves County Plains; Scurry; Terrell; Upton; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Terrell, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County. * TIMING...Friday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...4 to 6 or near-critical to critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Fisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; McCulloch; Menard; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Schleicher; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green A RED FLAG WARNING has been extended until midnight for much of west central texas...with gusty south winds and low humidity values continuing RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT for dangerous fire weather conditions FOR AREAS ALONG AND NORTH OF AN OZONA TO SAN SABA LINE * WINDS...South to Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * FUELS...Critically Dry * IMPACTS...Avoid any outdoor activities that could result in flames or sparks of any kind. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Record-breaking heat is possible Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 102 with sunny skies and strong winds. The record high for Wednesday is 101, so we may break a record high. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 72 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
County
Archer County, TX
County
Foard County, TX
County
Wichita County, TX
County
Baylor County, TX
County
Hardeman County, TX
County
Wilbarger County, TX
County
Clay County, TX
County
Knox County, TX
newschannel6now.com

EXPLAINER: Why’s the growing blaze called “Coconut” Fire?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the Coconut Fire in Wilbarger Co. continues to grow, so do questions on how and why it got its name. Wildfires are typically named after a nearby landmark or road, according to the Texas A&M Fire Service. But when task forces are busy, they tend to make lists of certain topics and just pick the next name that comes up -- and this particular task force has been using food items for inspiration.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KTEN.com

Sunday's storm brings damage, cuts power

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Sunday's stormy weather resulted in damage to homes and businesses across Texoma. There were many reports of trees and power lines down across Fannin, Grayson and Bryan counties. As of mid-morning on Monday, more than 4,000 customers in Bryan County remained without power. Fannin County...
DURANT, OK
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Baylor#Archer Baylor Clay Foard
KLAW 101

Oklahoma’s Free Fishing Weekend Is Fast Approaching

If you're one of those normies that always says things like "There's nothing to do in Lawton..." hold onto your butts because Oklahoma's statewide free fishing weekend is coming up quick!. Here's the thing, fishing is glorious. It's time outdoors. We're privileged with some of the prettiest lakes in the...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Fire crews respond to Southwest Pkwy. mall fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a fire at a strip mall on Southwest Parkway on Thursday. The fire appeared to be at the Southwest Plaza shopping mall on the 4700 block of Southwest Parkway, which houses businesses like Crafter’s Hideaway, Dollar General and Chicka Boom Kids Resale. In addition to fire crews on the building’s roof, there was an ambulance, a fire marshal and two fire engines at the location, according to News Channel 6 crews at the scene.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Nationwide Report

20-year-old Amber Lynn Bennett died, 22-year-old Cole Crowder injured in a motorcycle accident (Wichita Falls, TX)

20-year-old Amber Lynn Bennett died, 22-year-old Cole Crowder injured in a motorcycle accident (Wichita Falls, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 20-year-old Amber Lynn Bennett as the woman who lost her life following a crash late Monday night in Wichita Falls. The fatal motorcycle accident took place at about 10:55 p.m. on U.S. 287 east of Wichita Falls, near F.M. 2393 [...]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Driver identified in fatal motorcycle wreck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man is dead after a single vehicle wreck that happened Wednesday morning involving a motorcycle. Around 6:55 a.m. officers responded to the wreck at 2015 Seymour Highway and found a motorcycle had crashed into one of the buildings of the school bus barn. Christopher Shane Cardwell of Wichita Falls, 32, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Texoma's Homepage

Decomposed body found in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are investigating a body found Tuesday, May 17, on Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad property near North Scott and Carolina. The identity of the decomposed body has not yet been determined and police say the body was found with no clothing in a ditch. Police are working to […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Motorcycle was bumped by other car in Clay Co. crash, driver says

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Details are emerging about the fatal motorcycle crash that killed one Wichita Falls woman and sent a young man to the hospital. UPDATE: Wednesday, May 18 at 5:04 p.m. 21-year-old Cole Crowder of Wichita Falls has come forward to give his side of the story...
CLAY COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Details on fatal Clay Co. crash released

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Details of the fatal motorcycle crash that killed one Wichita Falls woman and sent a man to the hospital have been released. Amber Lynn Bennett, a 20-year-old from Wichita Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Clay County Justice of the Peace. Authorities...
CLAY COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFFD says extension cord sparked fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An early morning fire on Wednesday caused thousands of dollars of damage, according to the WFFD. Just after 6:00 a.m. firefighters were called to a home in the 1500 block of Hines Blvd. for a structure fire. Battalion 1 identified the fire on the porch. It took crews about ten minutes to control.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Several Texoma athletes sign NLI’s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Several Texoma athletes put pen to paper to play at the next level Wednesday afternoon. Joe Genewick - Oklahoma Christian (swimming) Kylie Flippin - McMurry (basketball) From Burkburnett:. Jessica Hou - McPherson College (tennis) Parker Allison - McPherson College (basketball) From Holliday:. Dalton Anderson -...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

One dead after rollover wreck involving motorcycle

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead after a rollover wreck that happened around 11 p.m. on Monday. Henrietta and Jolly Fire Department, TXDot, and DPS responded to Highway 287 North bound near the Jolly Truck Stop for a rollover wreck that involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. Clay County Emergency Coordinator, Keith Burch, […]
HENRIETTA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman run over in fatal motorcycle wreck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More details have emerged in a fatal motorcycle wreck that happened Monday night. According to Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde, the driver of the motorcycle was traveling to Ryan, Oklahoma. The driver of the motorcycle and the female passenger went past Jolly to Henrietta before getting turned around and heading back […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX

