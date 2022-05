DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – High waters on Lakes Area lakes have become a nuisance for many lake shore property owners this spring. Detroit Lake’s water level is more than a foot above the ordinary high water level, that increase has pushed the lake to its highest water level since late June of 2014. Lakes like Pelican, Melissa and Sallie are also dealing with high water levels causing some property owners to have to sandbag around their homes and cabins.

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO