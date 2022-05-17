Tuesday morning weather forecast

HOUSTON - The latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps paints an ongoing grim picture for Texas. As of this week, the majority of the state is in drought with more than half being classified as being in an "extreme" (category D3) or "exceptional" (category D4) drought. Since last week's drought monitor, which is released weekly on Thursday mornings, category D4 got worse by more than 4%.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO