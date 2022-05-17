ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe Thunderstorm Places over 60 Million Americans at Risk in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast

By Louise Franco
natureworldnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere weather will hit the United States again several days after a warm, humid air, according to a new US weather forecast by AccuWeather meteorologists. Starting early this week, dozens of millions of Americans will be at risk of dangerous severe thunderstorms, particularly residents in densely populated urban areas....

www.natureworldnews.com

Comments / 4

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
WFLA

1st named storm of hurricane season possible next week

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hurricane season is still a few weeks away, but mother nature may have an early season surprise in store. There is some chance a subtropical storm may form next week off the East Coast and potentially move back south and west toward the Southeastern Seaboard. Like many early-season storms – if the […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
natureworldnews.com

One of the Worst Invasive Species on Earth Spotted in Western Washington

There have been confirmed sightings of African clawed frogs, one of the world's worst invasive species, in Washington's Issaquah, Lacey and Bothell. State officials warn that the invasive species which can adapt to highly diverse environmental conditions - even in outer space - are eating and competing with local animals, CBS News reported. The predatory semi-aquatic frog native to sub-Saharan Africa reproduces so rapidly, double the population and range within 10 years, according to Washington Invasive Species Council (WISC).
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Severe Weather#Atlantic Ocean#Thunderstorms
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

The biggest earthquake in human history caused a 5,000-mile tsunami

What we know about earthquakes has just gotten an update. A team of archaeologists has discovered evidence of the largest megaquake in human history. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is now northern Chile when a tectonic plate rupture raised the region's coastline. Its devastating repercussions drove human populations away from neighboring coastlines for 1,000 years.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Owner of Outer Banks home that collapsed into ocean reveals he was in process of MOVING it to nearby lot to protect it from storms - as he shows photo from just hours before showing no problems

A photo taken just hours before an Outer Banks home collapsed into the ocean showed it was standing strong before a powerful storm tore it down. Pat owns one of the two unoccupied homes along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe, North Carolina that fell into the waves due to high tides and strong winds on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Independent

Texas shatters heat record as temperature reaches 112F

Heat records in Texas were toppled when temperatures reached as high as 112F (44C), setting off a heatwave that will engulf much of the central US. The record-setting temperatures occurred on Saturday in Texas, but similar heat records may be felt in other US locales, including an anticipated 90 degrees as far north as the Great Lakes later in the week. According to the Washington Post, the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for Central and South Texas, and will likely reissue the warnings as the week continues and the heat wave expands. “If you have outdoor plans,...
ENVIRONMENT
Fatherly

This Map Shows Your Wildfire Risk is Worse Than You Think

The threat of the effects of climate change is already revealing itself. Record-high summer temperatures; deep freezes in states like Texas that break the power grid, flooded homes from summer storms, and record-breaking hurricanes yearly. Though we still have time to avoid the worst effects of climate change, there’s no denying that we live on a different planet than the one we grew up in. One map released by First Street foundation last year found, for example, that the flood risk to our homes is probably more extensive than we thought. A new map from the same foundation found that wildfires, wildfires, which are increasing in numbers, are the same. Our risk of finding ourselves in the middle of one of these disasters is worse than you may realize. This map highlights what your wildfires risk is based on where you live, and if you think you’re protected, you might be mistaken.
TEXAS STATE
click orlando

Full list of names for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

The National Hurricane Center is tracking the first tropical wave to come off the coast of Africa, even though it is more than three weeks until the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which starts on June 1. The NHC reported Monday morning that the tropical wave emerged off...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
KIRO 7 Seattle

Early morning earthquake shakes Mount Vernon

Several residents of Mount Vernon were jolted out of bed early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The magnitude 3.56 earthquake occurred around 4:15 a.m. At a depth of 13.5 kilometers, the epicenter was just east of downtown Mount Vernon. According to the USGS, nearly 400 people...
MOUNT VERNON, WA
The Independent

Arizona wildfire balloons in size to 20,000 acres – and is zero per cent contained

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Arizona nearly tripled in size on Wednesday and has forced thousands to flee as the wind-driven blaze is expected to worsen with gusts reaching up to 50mph in the state on Thursday and up to 70mph in neighbouring New Mexico on Friday.The blaze, since named the Tunnel Fire, burned across largely unpopulated hills and valleys approximately 14 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to a US Forest Service statement. It has grown from claiming 6,000 acres on Tuesday to 19,712 acres by Thursday, a mass of scorched land that is larger than the island...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy