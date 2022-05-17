ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Gresham man accused of burglary, kidnapping of 89-year-old woman

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

HOOD RIVER, Ore. – A man was arrested Thursday on kidnapping and burglary charges after allegedly breaking into an 89-year-old woman’s residence and threatening her with a weapon.

Gresham man Kevin Alexander McCallum, 51, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree burglary, coercion and menacing.

Man arrested for allegedly threatening elementary school in Sherwood

Around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, deputies responded to a reported burglary that took place in the 1200 block of Tucker Rd. The 89-year-old female victim told deputies that McCallum threatened her with a weapon and bound her to a chair before burglarizing her home.

After McCallum allegedly burglarized a separate residence in the area, the woman was able to free herself, according to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.

McCallum was identified by deputies two days later and was taken into custody in Gresham without incident.

