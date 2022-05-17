Decorah Police respond to report of shooting

Des Moines, IA- Two Iowa fugitives are now jailed in separate cases. Radio Iowa reports that US Marshals arrested 20-year-old Kazius Childress late Tuesday in Davenport. Childress is charged with two murders in Cedar Rapids in January. Kavon Johnson and Cordal Lewis were shot to death in separate incidents within...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday following a shooting in the area, police said. Around 12:57 p.m., Davenport police responded to the 2700 block of McKinley Avenue and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, according to a media release.
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown police have named a suspect in a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital. Police released a photo of 44-year-old Shane Rose. He's charged with willful injury and going armed with intent. Investigators said he stabbed 41-year-old Andrew Simmons on Monday. Simmons is expected...
A search warrant executed on a Solon residence has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Reports indicate that the warrant was executed on March 16th at 11 am at the residence of 26-year-old Taylin Anderson, whose ID shows an address on Dover Street. During the search, numerous firearms were allegedly found, complete with loaded magazines, in Anderson’s bedroom. They included a Glock 19 9mm handgun, a Glock 32 Gen 4 .357 handgun, a Draco 7.62 mm handgun, and a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber handgun. Photos and videos with Anderson in possession of numerous firearms were also reportedly located.
DECORAH, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Decorah Police Department is investigating the validity of a call reporting shots fired at Wal-Mart. The report came in on Monday around 4:30 pm that a male subject was shooting a gun in the parking lot. Decorah Police, the Winnshiek County Sheriff's...
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The family of a Cedar Rapids man who has been missing since his submerged city truck was found in the Cedar River is hoping his remains can be found. Erik Spaw was last seen on May Sixth driving between work sites, and his truck was pulled from the river on May Seventh. His mother Karen and other family told K-C-R-G T-V they believe complications from Erik’s Type One Diabetes contributed to his crash. Karen said he was trying to get “better control of his eyesight,” and his brother said numbness caused by diabetes forced Erik to give up racing. The family has put up flyers asking for help in finding Erik’s body.
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly walking into people’s homes uninvited and assaulting a woman, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Willie Baskerville allegedly entered the home of a woman on Columbia Circle around 1:00 on Tuesday. He is accused of pushing a dog out of the way before forcing the woman against a wall and demanding her keys. She was able to push him out of the door, however. Baskerville then went to a home on Prospect Blvd where he knocked on the door and told the resident to open up or he would “expose his secrets.” After a struggle with police Baskerville was arrested and charged with Interference Causing Injury and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
MASON CITY, Iowa - Court documents indicate a Mason City man arrested for an April shooting was targeting specific residences. Harley Llewellyn, 43, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Tuesday on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon.
DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been found dead after a vehicle accident into a creek. Deputies responded to a reported vehicle found in a small creek around 1:15 Monday afternoon in the 22000 block of Morning Sun Road the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to a press release Thursday, the Davenport Police Department says an accident involving a car and motorcycle has left one person dead from their injuries. Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS say they responded to the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street at 8:23...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police say the large police presence in southwest Cedar Rapids on Tuesday night was a standoff that lasted until nearly midnight. Police said they responded to a call for service in the 3500 block of Remington Street southwest, just after 7 p.m. The...
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Decorah man has given notice that he intends to rely on the defense(s) of Self Defense and/or Justification. A criminal complaint shows that during an interview with law enforcement officers, Aaron Whittle stated he fatally shot Lawrence Whittle with a firearm and that it had happened on March 17th in the 2600 block of Sand Rock Road, north of Freeport.
In an awful driveway accident, a 2-year-old child in Baxter, Iowa was killed by a pickup truck that was in reverse while the child was riding on a tricycle. The Marshall County Sheriff's Department reported the accident yesterday morning though it actually happened on Monday, according to KCCI. The sheriff's office reports that the accident happened around 9:10 a.m. on Monday morning in the 3000 block of Fairman Avenue in Baxter. The Marshall County Sheriff's Department says the child was hit by a pickup that was backing out of the garage.
MASON CITY, Iowa - An arrest has been made in connection with an April shooting in Mason City, and the person in custody may be linked to others. Harley Llewellyn, 43, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Tuesday on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon.
