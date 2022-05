Lacrosse goalies don’t always get a lot of accolades, but when Washington Township did shout-outs after the game, the name Brooke Burns got shouted the most. “I definitely gave her mine because she was really a life-saver in this game and kept our lead, and without her in there I don’t know what we would have done - it would have been a really different game,” said sophomore midfielder Brooke Alessandrini. “She really had one of the best games I’ve ever seen from her.”

WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO