Still rolling

Olivia Kaiser said it's usually bad news for the opposition when the Athens Bulldogs get their bats going.

"When we're locked in, it's like, 'goodbye, we're walking to the parking lot with the win,'" the senior left fielder said.

The Bulldogs were rolling on Monday, with Kaiser walking Athens off into another district championship game.

Kaiser's two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning ended Monday's Division II district semifinal, the Bulldogs beating Gallia Academy 14-3 at the Ohio University Softball Field.

Athens (18-7) has won eight games in a row and will defend its district championship against Sheridan on Wednesday.

Athens finished with 11 hits, including four doubles, two triples and Kaiser's long ball.

"More than anything, these kids are just confident," Athens coach Roger Bissell said. "One hit leads to another hit."

Athens actually trailed 3-2 after the top of the third, and only led 5-3 going to the bottom of the fifth.

The Bulldogs scored nine runs in the fifth inning, turning a tight game into a mercy-rule victory in the district tournament.

"When we get down, there's not a bone in my body that's like, 'oh man, this is tricky,'" Kaiser said. "Because every single time that we've been down, if we're playing on our game, we're unstoppable. If I was the other team and was up, I wouldn't be getting excited."

Kaiser continued her hot streak, homering for the second consecutive tournament game.

Kaiser had never hit a varsity home run, but has now hit three during the Bulldogs' eight-game winning streak.

"I've been waiting to hit home runs since I was 8," she said. "Seeing all these other girls hit them and I was like, 'I want to do that.'

"I've been on the ball I guess," she added. "I see it. It's nothing different than usual. Something's clicked I guess."

Athens sent 11 batters to the plate in the decisive fifth inning, taking advantage of four Gallia Academy errors, with Tiffany Cunningham and Abbi Ervin scoring runs on wild pitches.

The Bulldogs were already in control before Olivia Banks blasted a two-run triple off the wall in right field for an 11-3 advantage.

Kateyanne Walburn reached on an RBI fielder's choice for a 12-3 lead.

That brought Kaiser to the plate, and she hit a 1-0 pitch beyond the wall in left field.

"Honestly, it's all in her swing," Bissell said. "She's a strong kid, so her ability to get ahold of the ball, it's been awesome. I'm proud of her."

Kaiser had her teammates waiting for her at home plate, and a big Athens crowd cheering as she rounded the bases.

Ohio University hosted the district tournament for the first time since 2019, and the Bulldogs were happy to play on the Bobcats' home field.

"We just got a win on the OU softball field," Kaiser said. "I just hit a home run on the OU softball field. It feels awesome to have all our friends here. They're hyping it up."

Ashleigh James got the win with five innings in the pitching circle. She struck out four and didn't walk a batter while yielding five hits.

James also got Athens going offensively, her second-inning double to center field scoring Kaiser for the first run of the game.

Athens led 2-0 later in the second when Ervin scored on a Blue Angel throwing error.

Gallia Academy (13-8) got to James in the third. With two outs, Jenna Harrison, Abigail Hammons and Grace Truance hit singles to score a run.

Hammons hit was a liner off of James' leg, sending the trainer out to check on the junior pitcher.

The Blue Angels suddenly led 3-2 when Taylor Mathie crushed a two-run double to center.

James settled down after that, as Gallia Academy's only baserunner the rest of the way reached on a wild pitch after a swinging third strike.

"After she got that line drive, it rattled her a bit," Bissell said. "Until then, Ashleigh was pitching great. After that inning was over, she continued what she started. She was definitely a work horse out there tonight."

The Bulldogs were down, but not for long. Kendra Hammonds hit a single deep to left field with one out in the third, eventually scoring when Walburn hit a double to the right-center field gap.

Athens took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs and nobody on base, Bailee Toadvine hit a triple that bounced to the wall in left field.

Kayla Hammonds followed with a double to left field, giving the Bulldogs a 4-3 lead. Banks followed with an infield single to shortstop, with a throwing error allowing Hammonds to score for a 5-3 advantage.

Defense haunted the Blue Angels, as they were charged with six errors. The Bulldogs played error-free softball.

The Bulldogs get a highly anticipated rematch against Sheridan in the district championship game, Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Ohio University.

Sheridan edged Circleville 4-3 in Monday's first semifinal.

Athens defeated Sheridan 6-3 in the district finals a year ago, thanks to Banks' dramatic three-run, sixth-inning home run.

The two Southeast District rivals also split a doubleheader at Athens on April 16.

"They've all been working hard," Bissell said. "They've been playing together for the last eight games. It's clicking for them. I think we're peaking at the right time. Sheridan is a great team and we're going to have our hands full with them, but we're up for the challenge."

Athens 14, Gallia Academy 3 (5 innings)

Gallia Academy;003 00 — 3 5 6

Athens;021 29 — 14 11 0

Taylor Mathie, Bella Barnette (3), Taylor Mathie (5) and Mo Meadows

Ashleigh James and Taylor Orcutt

WP — James; LP — Barnette

HR — Olivia Kaiser (Athens), fifth inning, one on