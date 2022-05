TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Future plans for the old Terre Haute Police Department Headquarters building on Wabash Ave. are in the works. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said the old building will be torn down and replaced with a new housing unit. The unit will house students and young professionals. Some units will be a shared spaced in order to reduce rent. While others will be for individuals.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO