Nashville, TN

Titans' Jamal Carter: Shifts to IR

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Carter (undisclosed) was placed on IR by the Titans on Monday,...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Drew Brees rumors: Saints legend underwent medical procedure that undermines idea of unretiring, per report

Will he or won't he? This has now become the question swirling about the NFL stratosphere as it relates to future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who hinted at potentially coming out of retirement in 2022. The "currently undecided" broadcaster is apparently battling his own competitive spirit nowadays and "may play football again," an admission that immediately made headlines around the league. What Brees didn't reveal, however, is that his body may not be on board with his mind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says Browns had to take a chance on Deshaun Watson, believes Baker Mayfield will 'land on his feet'

It's been a whirlwind of a calendar year for Baker Mayfield. This time last offseason, he was coming off of a 2020 campaign where he helped lead the Browns to the playoffs and advance to the divisional round. Fast forward through the 2021 season, during which Cleveland went under .500 and was on the outside looking in on the playoffs, and Mayfield is now on the outs with the Browns after the team pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Deshaun Watson in a deal with the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers Predicted to Sign Left Tackle Eric Fisher

The Pittsburgh Steelers are through the opening period of free agency and the NFL Draft, but their status on adding more players seems to still be open. ESPN Insider Bill Barnwell predicted in his latest piece that the Steelers will add left tackle Eric Fisher from the open market as the team approaches OTAs and minicamp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Damone Clark says medical issue was discovered by Dallas ahead of 2022 NFL Combine

Huge risk, yes, but also a potentially huge reward. This is how to view the Dallas Cowboys decision to select linebacker Damone Clark in the 2022 NFL Draft, after the former LSU standout was still available in the fifth round due to a medical issue. That issue involved Clark's neck, with the 21-year-old having undergone spinal fusion surgery following the discovery of a herniated disc in the pre-draft process -- at the 2022 NFL Combine.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Jaguars Announce Major Front Office Hire

For the second year in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars have made wholesale changes to the entire team. But this year they're making a big change in their front office as well. On Wednesday, the Jaguars announced that they have hired Ethan Waugh as their new assistant general manager. He will work under Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke, who he previously worked with for nearly a decade with the San Francisco 49ers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Here's the ideal salary range for Super Bowl-winning QBs, and why Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson may benefit

How much is too much to pay a quarterback? Plenty of experts around the NFL would argue there is no such number. If you want a franchise QB, you do whatever it takes to get him. This offseason only reinforced the notion, for better or worse, with the Browns trading six draft picks and investing a record $230 million to land Deshaun Watson, even with the ex-Texans star potentially on the verge of a suspension stemming from 22 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.
NFL
FOX Sports

Titans agree to terms with top draft pick Treylon Burks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with the 18th pick overall in wide receiver Treylon Burks. The Titans did not announce details of the contract Tuesday, but they now have. They. Burks was All-Southeastern Conference for his best season last...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Dolphins defensive players have told GM Chris Grier they can't believe the transformation on offense

The Miami Dolphins are entering a new era in 2022, but it's also one that could bring immediate success. The front office made one of the offseason's most intriguing hires in head coach Mike McDaniel, and then completely revamped the offense -- from the offensive line to the running backs to the wide receiver room. However, this Dolphins team doesn't move forward unless quarterback Tua Tagovailoa does.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Zack Bailey: Claimed off waivers by Bolts

The Chargers claimed Bailey off waivers Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Bailey mostly operated as a practice-squad player during his time in Washington last year and was waived following a wave of UDFA signings. The 26-year-old offensive guard will likely be a long shot to make the Chargers' initial 53-man roster for the 2022 campaign.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Yardbarker

Trey Hendrickson Not Expected to Attend Voluntary OTAs

Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson wasn't at Paul Brown Stadium on Tuesday for voluntary OTAs. The 27-year-old is healthy, he's just training on his own and spending time with his family according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He is expected to report for training camp on time in July. Hendrickson...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Colts' Parris Campbell: Facing zero limitations

Campbell (foot) said Wednesday that he feels great and hasn't had any physical limitations during the offseason, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports. Campbell underwent foot surgery in the middle of last season and returned to play eight snaps in the Colts' forgettable Week 18 loss to the Jaguars. However, the wideout revealed Wednesday that he played in that contest with a plate and screws in his foot, which were removed two weeks after the season concluded, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. Campbell has had three consecutive injury-plagued campaigns to start his career, and the Colts added Alec Pierce in the draft, so it's possible the Ohio State product could be facing an uphill battle to make Indianapolis' initial 53-man roster. However, Campbell is only due $1.1 million next season and is finally healthy, so the Colts won't take on much risk by rostering him with the hopes that he makes good on his potential in his fourth NFL season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Eagles' James Bradberry: Joins up with Philadelphia

Bradberry agreed to terms Wednesday with the Eagles on a one-year, $10 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Just over a week after having been released by the Giants, Bradberry links up with one of New York's division rivals. The 28-year-old fills a significant hole at cornerback for Philadelphia, after the team neglected to address the position early in April's draft. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Bradberry was contacted by 11 teams upon hitting free agency, but he ultimately decided on a landing spot that would give him two attempts to face off against the Giants, with whom he racked up 101 tackles, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over the last two seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Future remains uncertain for four-time Pro Bowl WR T.Y. Hilton

T.Y. Hilton remains a free agent, but there is still little clarity on his future. As detailed by Stephen Holder of The Athletic (subscription required), all options remain on the table for the veteran. One of those is retirement, something which the 32-year-old was reported to be contemplating in January,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Shifts to 60-day injured list

Flaherty (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Flaherty has been sidelined since the start of the regular season due to a right shoulder injury, but he began throwing bullpen sessions early this month. Since the right-hander will likely require a rehab assignment before rejoining the major-league club, his shift to the 60-day injured list shouldn't impact his return timetable. Matthew Liberatore is slated to have his contract selected to make his major-league debut as the starter for Saturday's game against the Pirates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

1 undrafted free agent who will make the Titans’ 2022 roster

Rookie minicamp for the Titans began last week, and the roster is beginning to take the earliest of cuts and tests. One thing Mike Vrabel’s team has been good at is getting the most out of unheralded names. MyCole Pruitt, Ola Adeniyi, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and others have shown that on one of Vrabel’s teams, anyone can contribute. Vrabel himself said he doesn’t care where or if his players were drafted, he just wants them to find a role on his football team.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not starting Wednesday

Cain isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Cain has gone 1-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last four matchups. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat fifth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: In COVID protocols

Taylor (undisclosed) was scratched from Wednesday's game against the White Sox because he entered MLB's COVID-19 protocols, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. It's unclear whether or not Taylor tested positive for the virus, but he'll be unavailable until he clears the testing protocols regardless. The 31-year-old is likely to land on the injured list ahead of Thursday's series finale versus Chicago. Kyle Isbel figures to see more run in the outfield during his absence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Shifting to shortstop

Edman will primarily play shortstop moving forward with prospect Nolan Gorman being promoted Friday to play second base, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Edman has started at the keystone in 35 of 37 games this season, but he'll now shift to shortstop with Gorman being promoted in the wake of Paul Dejong's demotion last week. Edman struggled the past two years but has a .269/.367/.431 in 2022 and has reclaimed the leadoff role, and the positional move will give him a minor boost in fantasy once he reaches the eligibility threshold.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

