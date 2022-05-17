ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop father and son graduate from Louisiana Delta Community College together

By Vallery Maravi
 3 days ago
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Graduation season continues in the Arklamiss and for one local father/son duo this is truly a family affair as they walk on stage together.

Christian Lee Henderson and his father Breard Henderson Jr. shared a very memorable moment when they recently graduated from Louisiana Delta Community College on May, 16, 2022.

“It was a unique amazing experience to be able to graduate with my dad,” Christian said.

“Until I leave this Earth, it’s gonna be the most special moment for me because I’m the second one in my family to graduate,” Breard said.

At first, the 47-year-old father and 25-year-old son didn’t even realize they would, not just walk on stage together, but also receive associate degrees in information technology.

“He helped me, I helped him. We kept motivating each other and pushing each other,” said Christian about studying along with his father.

“He was my backbone, he was my backbone. We helped each other out,” Breard said.

But, before Henderson Jr. was able to be part of the Trade Adjustment Assistance program that allowed him to further his education, he lost his job when the plant he was working at closed down.

“It was devastating. All, me and my coworkers, didn’t know what we were gonna do, or where to go,” Bread explained.

They both hope to further their education in the near future, but not without trying to apply for jobs first.

“I will probably come back later after I get experience and move on from there,” Christian said.

“ I just wanna say don’t give up. Just keep trying. No matter how hard it is, you can make it,” Breard said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy