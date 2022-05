REDDING, Calif. — Residents in Redding's new Clover Creek Village are angry about a neighbor's backyard project-- one that could have environmental impacts. Dave Williams is a local business owner who started building a rock staircase behind an empty lot next to his home, a lot that Williams owns and intends to build on. The problem: the staircase is firmly in the Clover Creek Preserve and city land, and Williams did not get city clearance beforehand.

REDDING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO