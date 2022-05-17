ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

As the 30th anniversary of the women’s disappearance approaches, investigations continue

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three Springfield women went missing on June 7, 1992, and their disappearance has been a mystery that has stumped investigators ever since.

However, as the 30th anniversary of their disappearance approaches, investigators with the Springfield Police Department continue working to find out what happened to Sherrill Levitt, Stacy McCall, and Suzanne (Suzie) Streeter.

The descriptions of the women are as follows:

Sherrill Levitt: White female, DOB: 11/01/44, 5′, 110 lbs., brown eyes, short bleached-blonde hair, naturally curly hair, longer on top and short in the back. Sherrill Levitt has a thin build and freckles on her neck and upper chest area.

Stacy McCall: White female, DOB: 04/23/74, 5’3”, 120 lbs., blue eyes, dark blonde hair to the middle of her back with sun-lightened ends. She has freckles on her face and a dimple in the middle of her chin.

Suzanne (Suzie) Streeter: White female, DOB: 03/09/73, 5’2”, 102 lbs., brown eyes, straight bleached-blonde, shoulder-length hair, large teeth with no dental work. She has a 3-1/2” scar on top of her right forearm and a small tumor in the left corner of her mouth which gives the appearance that she has something in her mouth.

Anyone with information can contact the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810 or (if you wish to remain anonymous) Crime Stoppers at (417) 869-TIPS.

A reward fund was created for information leading to the location of the missing women or the prosecution of those responsible for their disappearance.

ozarkradionews.com

Willow Springs Man Arrested After Shooting Child in April

Willow Springs, MO. – A Willow Springs couple are being charged with crimes following an investigation that uncovered the shooting of a 13-year old child. The investigation began when Willow Springs Police received information from School Resource Officer Glen Moore of a possible shooting. Officers interviewed a female who stated that her 13-year old brother had been shot in the leg in April by his mother’s boyfriend. The female had been sent pictures of the injuries and spoke with her brother about the event.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Deceased victim identified in Joplin fatal shooting

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities release the name of the deceased victim in a fatal shooting in Joplin. The Police Department is still withholding the name of the second victim. Kenneth Jay Mathews, 46, of Joplin died from apparent gunshot wounds on Monday. According to JPD, “Investigators have exhausted all attempts at next of kin notifications.” They have scheduled an autopsy for Mathews on Friday, May 20, in Ozark, Missouri.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Teenager shocked by nearby lightning strike in Greene County

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters expect a teenager to be okay after a nearby lightning strike shocked him Thursday outside a home in Battlefield. It happened at 5100 Block S. Briarwood Crossing Court around midday. The lightning strike hit a puddle of water. Investigators say the teenager did not take...
BATTLEFIELD, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Another Crash this Week Leads to Serious Injuries for Winona Woman

West Plains, MO. – A Winona woman was seriously injured in a totaling crash yesterday, May the 18th. Shyonna Holbrook, 26 of Winona, Missouri, was traveling Westbound on US Highway 160, when they crashed just 8 miles West of West Plains. She was driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne that was totaled in the accident.
WINONA, MO
KTLO

Springfield man sentenced for heroin conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin. Forty-one-year-old Charles A. Robinson, also known as “Big C” was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 11 years and eight months in federal prison without parole.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Plato child, 2, hurt in wreck Tuesday

A 2-year-old Plato child was hurt Tuesday afternoon in a wreck just south of Waynesville on Highway 17, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The patrol said a westbound 2001 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Jason L. Beauchamp, unknown age, failed to yield, traveling into the intersection, causing a 2013 Toyota Sienna operated by Carin N. Jones, 33, of Plato, to strike it.
PLATO, MO
