WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter sat down with Eyewitness News Anchor and Right Now Host Michael Schwanke to discuss the fentanyl crisis and its impact on Wichita, Sedgwick County and the state of Kansas. Sheriff Easter discussed where much of the fentanyl comes from, the low cost of it, how deadly it can be and the critical role of parents to intervene, keeping non-prescribed pills out of their children’s hands and educating them about the dangers associated with the drug.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO