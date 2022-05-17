ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis Park, MN

St. Louis Park reshaping 911 call resources

By Rose Schmidt
fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Louis Park Fire Department says it has found a way to reduce people's dependency on calling 911 and, in turn, that's improved their quality of life. About 80 percent of the calls they respond to are EMS calls, many of...

www.fox9.com

KARE 11

Minnesota House goes into sudden recess after security alert

ST PAUL, Minn. — Four juveniles are in custody and facing charges following an incident that triggered a security alert at the Minnesota State Capitol and forced lawmakers to go into recess and shelter in place Wednesday night. St. Paul Police Department spokesman Steve Linders says the situation began...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson taking leave of absence

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sheriff Dave Hutchinson is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the department to deal with health issues, Hennepin County officials told FOX 9 on Thursday. It's unclear how long the leave may last for Hutchinson, who announced earlier this year he wouldn't seek re-election in...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

2 dead after shooting near Robbinsdale park

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting near a Robbinsdale park left two people dead inside a vehicle and police searching for a suspect Thursday afternoon. According to the Robbinsdale Police Department, at approximately 3:40 p.m. police were dispatched to the area of 36th Avenue and County Road 81 on the report of a shooting.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
fox9.com

Duck crashes through helicopter windshield, injuring MN State Patrol pilot

(FOX 9) - A State Patrol helicopter pilot is recovering after a duck crashed through his helicopter's windshield and struck him in the head Wednesday night. The pilot was on his way back from helping police in Wabasha County around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday when the duck went through the windshield of the Bell 407 helicopter, the State Patrol said on Twitter.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Human Bone Found In Minnesota River Determined To Be Nearly 8,000 Years Old

A bone found in the Minnesota River last autumn is human and nearly 8,000 years old, according to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the bone was found by a pair of kayakers south of Sacred Heart in September 2021. It was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, which determined the bone came from a human.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Anoka crash after fleeing police Tuesday night

ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver died and his passenger was injured in a crash after he fled police Tuesday night, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office says the incident started around 11:37 p.m. when a police officer with the Coon Rapids Police Department attempted to pull over a Buick LaSabre that sped off toward Anoka, a news release said. The Coon Rapids officer followed the fleeing vehicle for a short distance before stopping the pursuit as the LaSabre entered Anoka.
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: MnDOT Cams Show Tanker Rollover, Milk Spill North Of Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A milk tanker rollover north of the Twin Cities Tuesday morning was captured on traffic cams. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show the semi exiting from Highway 10 at around 8:30 a.m. and rolling on the exit ramp to Interstate 35W, near the border of Mounds View and Shoreview. After rolling into the ditch, milk can be seen spilling from the tanker. Someone is seen approaching the tanker but then backing off as steam or smoke rises from the tanker. (credit: MnDOT) Minutes later, emergency responders including the Minnesota State Patrol are seen arriving at the scene. A person is later loaded into the back of an ambulance. According to the state patrol, the driver of the semi was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The area was cleared at 11:30 a.m. The state patrol was assisted by fire crews and MnDOT with lane clean up. WCCO is gathering more details on the crash, including what spilled, so check back for more.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
CBS Minnesota

24 Hours After Opening, Burglars Strike Minneapolis Bakery

Originally published May 17 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new bakery featuring goods from a north Minneapolis entrepreneur was burglarized just 24 hours after it opened. Hundreds turned out to welcome Lutunji’s Palate, only to be angered after the owner posted pictures on social media of three suspected burglars. It was the community’s day to celebrate a milestone for one of its own. “That made me feel so loved. The community showed up and showed out,” said Lutunji Abram. Abram is known for her gluten-free peach cobbler. That cobbler and other creations are on display at Lutunji’s Palate. Her prayers and hard work are paying off. But...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
beckersspine.com

Minnesota orthopedic group hit with $111M negligence verdict

A jury has awarded a man more than $111 million in damages as a result of alleged negligent care provided by Sartell, Minn.-based St. Cloud Orthopedic Associates in relation to surgery on his left leg, according to documents filed with the U.S. District Court for Minnesota on May 17. Five...
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Minnesota Woman Gets Stuck In Concrete Fleeing From Cops

This story definitely didn't go as planned: a Minnesota woman got stuck in wet concrete while trying to get away from the cops. Another weird crime story made headlines over the weekend when a fight broke out at a carnival in Blaine. A fight near the ferris wheel caused pandemonium when a large group of teens went into the nearby mall and eventually caused it to go into lockdown.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

California Man Charged In Hopkins Apartment Shooting

HOPKINS, Minn. (WCCO) – A 43-year-old California man faces charges in connection to Monday morning’s apartment shooting in Hopkins that left one man injured. Juan Antonio Partida Ramos of Southgate, California, was charged with second-degree assault in Hennepin County. According to the complaint, Hopkins police responded to a report of a shooting on the 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, who was hospitalized with “substantial injuries” but is expected to survive, documents say. A witness said she was present when Partida Ramos and the victim had an argument about being “manly,” and he took a gun from his waist, pointing it at the victim. Several witnesses said they didn’t see the shooting happen, but saw Partida Ramos with a gun immediately afterwards. They then took his gun and put it in the bedroom to keep it away from him, the complaint says. Police arrested Partida Ramos outside of the apartment. They then executed a search warrant and found the 9mm pistol in the bedroom. The suspect is currently in custody. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.
HOPKINS, MN
fox9.com

Watch: Motorists dodge hail as storm rolls through Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A storm that rolled through the Twin Cities on Thursday afternoon dumped quarter-sized hail in Minneapolis and St. Paul, prompting motorists to take cover under an overpass on Interstate 94 in St. Paul. The hailstorm came as the area was under a severe thunderstorm...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

North St. Paul Man Killed In Rollover Crash On Highway 36

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A 30-year-old North St. Paul man was killed in a rollover crash that closed a stretch of Highway 36 for hours Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said Trevor May was heading west on the highway, exited at Dale Street, then drove through the intersection and onto the ramp to reenter 36. (credit: CBS) He lost control of his vehicle and it rolled, coming to rest in the median. The state patrol said he was ejected and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. The crash occurred just before 3 a.m., and the highway did not reopen until after 6 a.m.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

COVID treatment will soon cost you

(FOX 9) - With federal COVID-19 funding lapsing, patients should prepare to start paying for treatment and testing. "People in the past were able to come in for treatment of COVID symptoms without a copay and that is now changing," said Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn with Hennepin Healthcare. At the start...
MINNESOTA STATE

