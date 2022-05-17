ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local businesses pocketing profits amid Mavs frenzy

By Alexis Wainwright
 3 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Mavericks fans are still thrilled after the Dallas Mavericks won game 7, and now they're headed to the Western Conference Finals this week.

They aren't the only ones excited though. Local businesses are also happy for the team's success and fans who are watching these games are keeping business booming.

The Dallas Mavericks are on a roll, and as their success continues local businesses are pocketing profits.

"The demand's been very good. Very good to us. Anytime they do well, it's helpful for us. Let's just put it that way."

Monica Paul, the executive director of The Dallas Sports Commissions said thanks to local sporting events this past weekend, the economic impact was $15 million, including hotel revenue and more.

Places like ChopShop Victory Park, a bar that sits right outside of American Airlines Center said they rely on local events for business and they've seen even more customers with the Mavericks playoff success.

"The games are a lot more busy so that means a lot more people before the games, a lot more people staying during the games now, also after the games," Chop Shop bartender, Greg Steve said.

Game 7 attracted hundreds of fans to bars in PNC Plaza, like ChopShop and Hero and they expect even more for the Western Conference Finals.

"We're definitely preparing for more people, we're expecting this to be record breaking," Steve said.

With at least two more home games in Dallas, more money will be made.

"That means a lot for me, a lot for the business of course the more they win the better it is for us," Steve said.

"You're possibly looking at another, you know, $5, $6 million in economic impact that would come up come along with those two games," Paul said. "Then as you continue on, more benefit there.

Some business said they will even open early for Game 1 on Wednesday.

CBS DFW

Dallas spreads its 'Wings' on and off the court

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The WNBA's Dallas Wings are entering their seventh season in North Texas.They have no problem admitting they are drawing inspiration from the Dallas Mavs magical playoff run. The Wings not only believe this could be the year of their first WNBA title, but that they have a major role to play in the community. For every three pointer Arike Ogunbawale hits this season, $800 will go toward helping provide solar lights for courts in the city that need them. It's a collaboration with Red Bull. Additionally, the team is hoping one of their fellow WNBA players, former Baylor National Champion Brittney Griner, comes home safely. She's been held in a Russian prison since February. Dallas Wings Head Coach Vickie Johnson once coached Griner on Team USA. Wings Forward Isabelle Harrison played with Griner on Phoenix in 2016. Together, like the rest of us, they are wishing Brittany Griner a safe return. The Dallas Wings, like the other 11 WNBA teams, have Griner's initials and number 42 on their home court - UTA's College Park Center - as a tribute to her battle to get back to the United States.  
KTSA

Spurs get official approval to play four home games away from AT&T Center

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Commissioner’s Court gave the San Antonio Spurs official approval to play some home games away from AT&T Center next season. The Commissioner’s Court met Tuesday and voted 4-1 to amend the non-relocation agreement with the Spurs to allow them to play one home game in the Alamodome, one in Mexico City and two in Austin at the Moody Center.
