Andy Griffith Show’s Maggie Peterson dead at 81 after her health ‘took a turn for the worse’ following husband’s death

By Caitlyn Hitt
 3 days ago

ANDY Griffith star Maggie Peterson died at age 81.

Her family confirmed the passing of the late actress on social media.

Credit: Facebook

On Monday, Maggie's Facebook and GoFundMe pages featured statements about her passing written by her niece Amy Royer and nephew Ben Eaton.

The statements revealed that "she passed peacefully in her sleep with her family present" on Sunday.

It read: "Maggie's health took a turn for the worse after the death of her husband Gus [Mancuso, revered Las Vegas musician] and we are relieved that we were able to move her home to be close to family for her last days.

"We will be planning a private service for Maggie in the next few weeks."

Maggie got her start as a TV actress.

She appeared as Charlene Darling on The Andy Griffith Show.

She starred in several episodes from 1963 until 1966.

She appeared on the program again in 1968, but played a different character.

Maggie's character Charline remained beloved by fans, even after she stopped playing her.

She revisited the role in 1986, appearing in the film Return to Mayberry.

The film featured many Andy Griffith Show characters.

