On Monday afternoon, a 9-year-old boy lost his life after getting struck by a car in a residential neighborhood in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian accident took place at about 3:16 p.m. in the 6300 block of Pavestone Lane, near Charleston and Hollywood Boulevards. The early reports showed that a 9-year-old boy was running alongside his mother who was driving a red car.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO